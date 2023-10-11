Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 11:46 am

10 Most Viewed K-Pop Music Videos of 2023 So Far, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Views

Continue Here »

10 Most Viewed K-Pop Music Videos of 2023 So Far, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Views

There is so much K-pop excellence in 2023!

Over halfway into the year, we’re taking a look at our favorite South Korean superstar acts, including boy bands, girl groups and solo stars, who are keeping us entertained with incredible visuals.

K-Pop stars are giving us unforgettable music videos alongside their hit singles, featuring intricate choreography, futuristic landscapes and plenty of high fashion.

Some of the videos racked up millions upon millions of views in just a matter of mere hours, and are sure to go the distance for the rest of the year.

We’ve rounded up the 10 most popular K-pop videos of 2023 thus far, based on YouTube views. Did your favorite acts make the cut?

Scroll through to see the 10 most viewed K-pop music videos of 2023 so far, ranked lowest to highest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: (G)I-DLE, FIFTY FIFTY, IVE, Jimin, Jisoo, Jung Kook, K-Pop, Latto, Music, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Taeyang, TXT, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr