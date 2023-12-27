New Details Surrounding Bobbie Jean Carter's Death Released

Nick and Aaron Carter‘s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, tragically passed away last week at the age of 41 and now, more information has been released by the Hillsborough Sheriff’s department.

The Sheriff’s office told People that the 41-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her home on Saturday (December 23). She was immediately taken to the hospital, but tragically passed away.

Police have opened an investigation into her death and they shared that no drug-related items or narcotics were found in the vicinity. Bobbie Jean was reportedly on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

Her roommates told authorities that Bobbie Jean had been sober since her release from prison (where she was being held from September to November).

The news of her death comes just over one year after Aaron passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022. Fans are pointing out that Aaron was also found in his bathroom the day he passed away.

Our condolences go out to the Carter family, as well as all of Bobbie Jean‘s loved ones.