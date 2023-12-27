John Cleese Compares Trump to Hitler & Then Apologizes

John Cleese is poking fun at former President Donald Trump and comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

The 84-year-old Monty Python alum then immediately apologized after receiving some backlash on social media.

“Five ways that Hitler was preferable to Trump,” he began his post.

“1. He fought for his country

2. He never used a teleprompter

3. He was nice to dogs

4. He wrote his own books

5. He never played golf

6. He wasn’t a big fat slob.”

“Five ways Trump is preferable to Hitler,” he then continued.

“1. He doesn’t practice genocide

2. He has nicer hair

3.

4.

5.”

Almost immediately, he then wrote: “I would like to apologize for my last tweet. It was a very bad joke, especially on Boxing Day.”

