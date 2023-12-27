Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies of 2023

Barack Obama is revealing his favorites!

The 62-year-old former President of the United States shared his list of favorite movies of 2023 on social media.

“Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better,” he wrote.

“Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release through @HigherGroundMedia. What films did I miss?” he continued.

The list includes The Holdovers, Blackberry, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society and A Thousand and One.

