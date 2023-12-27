Gavin DeGraw Reacts to T-Pain's Amazing Cover of 'I Don't Want To Be'

Gavin DeGraw is showing some love to T-Pain after he covered one of his songs!

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter took to social media to react to the 39-year-old entertainer’s amazing cover of his song “I Don’t Want To Be.”

Earlier this year, T-Pain performed a concert of just covers, and reposted a clip of his cover of Gavin‘s song, which doubles as the theme song for One Tree Hill, before the year comes to an end.

“I don’t wanna be anything other than what I’ve been tryna be lately,” T-Pain captioned his cover of the 2003 song.

Gavin reposted the video on his social media pages, and wrote, “Love it man!”

T-Pain really showed off his vocal ability when he competed, and won, the first season of The Masked Singer back in 2019.

