Every Ariana Grande Album Released So Far, Ranked

Ariana Grande has given us bop after bop over her past decade in pop, and she’s already amassed an incredible discography – and it sounds like we’re about to get more in 2024!

While she hasn’t put out a studio album since 2020′s Positions, she’s guested on a few tracks in the past two years with stars like Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson and The Weeknd, as well as supplying “Just Look Up” for Don’t Look Up with Kid Cudi. And now, AG7 appears to be done!

As we eagerly await news about her upcoming music, we’re taking a look back and seeing how all of her studio albums fared on Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists around the world.

Here’s how their ranking system works: “We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From her 2013 debut studio album Yours Truly up to 2020′s Positions, here’s how Ariana Grande’s albums are ranked…