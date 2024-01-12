Jason Momoa Responds to Rumor He's 'Homeless' After Viral Comment on Living Situation

Jason Momoa is clearing the air after a viral quote about his living situation got taken out of context.

Earlier this week, the 44-year-old Aquaman actor revealed that he didn’t have a home at the moment and had been traveling for his various projects.

He even revealed where he’s headed next. However, some people who read the quote believed that he was homeless. He spoke up to correct the narrative.

Read Jason Momoa’s response…

“I’m just houseless. I’m not homeless,” he clarified to People. He added that he currently had “a nice trailer.”

Jason continued, saying, “Everyone’s like, ‘Jason Momoa‘s homeless.’ I’m like, ‘Relax. I got a f—— sleeping bag.’”

While homeownership isn’t something he is thinking about at the moment, he said that he was “excited” to seal the deal on one in the future.

He even joked about what the headlines would be then: “Like ‘Jason Momoa bought a home. Holy s—. He’s got a pillow now.’”

Where is he headed next? Jason will be filming Minecraft alongside some other big name stars in New Zealand.

Did you see that Jason stepped out on the red carpet with some very special people this week?