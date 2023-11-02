Are Jason Sudeikis & Lake Bell Dating? Sources Explain Their Relationship After Guns N' Roses Concert Outing

Jason Sudeikis and Lake Bell enjoyed a Guns N’ Roses concert together, prompting some to presume that they’re a couple.

The 48-year-old Ted Lasso star and the 44-year-old Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress spent a night out together on Wednesday night (November 1) at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to TMZ, Jason and Lake shared a private box at the stadium.

Despite some speculation that Jason and Lake are dating, sources told the outlet that they were just hanging out as friends who have known each other for 15 years.

The two worked together in the past, both being attached to What Happens in Vegas in 2008 and A Good Old Fashioned Orgy in 2011.

It looks like Jason and Lake had fun enjoying some rock n’ roll!

Last year, Lake was linked to another famous comedian.

