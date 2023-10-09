Top Stories
Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Find Out Who Ariana Grande's Ex Husband Was Seen Kissing

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 5:49 pm

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

The Barbie-themed Halloween costumes are already starting to roll in, and Olivia Wilde is the celebrity to get them started.

On Sunday (October 8), the Don’t Worry Darling director and ex Jason Sudeikis hosted a Halloween-themed party for their daughter Daisy in Los Angeles.

She dressed up as Ryan Gosling‘s character Ken from the movie, and it was a perfect costume!

Keep reading to find out more…

For her costume, Olivia went with the neon-bright look that Ken and Barbie (Margot Robbie) wear when they arrive in the human world. Her outfit included pink, orange, blue and yellow board shorts with a vest and visor.

In the movie, Ken is wearing rollerblades. However, Olivia opted for a pair of Vans. She wore her hair in braids and finished off the look with dark sunglasses.

Jason went in a different direction for his costume and dressed up as a king with a crown and all-green outfit.

It seems like a very safe bet that Barbie will be one of the most popular Halloween costumes this year, and we’ll find out very soon.

In the meantime, did you know that all of these scenes were deleted from the movie?!

Scroll through all of the photos of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis at the Halloween party in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde ken costume 01
olivia wilde ken costume 02
olivia wilde ken costume 03
olivia wilde ken costume 04
olivia wilde ken costume 05
olivia wilde ken costume 06

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Barbie, Halloween, Jason Sudeikis, Movies, Olivia Wilde, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr