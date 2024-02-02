Netflix Boss Explains Why Halle Berry's Movie 'The Mothership' Was Canceled, Years After Filming

A Netflix executive is explaining the reasons why Halle Berry‘s movie The Mothership was canceled.

If you missed it, it was revealed a week ago that the sci-fi film had been scrapped, over two years after filming wrapped.

Now, we are getting more insight into why the pic won’t be seeing the light of day.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria revealed that the movie was still in post-production, but the changes that were needed, would have required reshoots, and that was not possible as the kids in the film are now too grown up.

“It is very rare,” Bela shared of axing the movie, via Deadline. “If you think about how many things we make, it’s a rare thing.”

She noted that there were “Lots of production issues” and “everybody on both sides, the talent and us all, just agreed that it was better to not launch it.”

“It’s hard to go, ‘Are there lessons in that?’ It happens so rarely. And you have to remember there are 100, 150 people that come together, and alchemy and chemistry, and it’s a creative endeavor, and everything doesn’t turn out how we want it to be,” she added

“And on that one, there was just a lot of issues during production and stuff, creatively, so everybody just felt like it was the right thing to not do it and do something else together eventually,” Bela shared.

Netflix actually revealed a small sneak peek at the film in a 2022 movie preview.

In case you missed it, Netflix actually just released a first look at Halle‘s upcoming movie with Mark Wahlberg – The Union.