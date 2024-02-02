Top Stories
Sofia Vergara & Boyfriend Justin Saliman Still Going Strong, Spotted on Date Amid 'Griselda' Success

Sofia Vergara and her hunky new doctor boyfriend Justin Saliman are still going strong as a couple and we have new photos of them together!

The 51-year-old actress was all smiles while on a date with the orthopedic surgeon on Thursday night (February 1) at Cipriani restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia and Justin were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted going on a dinner date, a few months after her split from husband Joe Manganiello went public.

The couple definitely had something exciting to celebrate – Sofia‘s new Netflix series Griselda is a massive success. It was viewed over 20 million times in its first week of release!

Justin was previously married to Grimm actress Bree Turner, but the two split in 2018 after 10 years and two kids together.

Here’s what an insider had to say about the new couple.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from Sofia Vergara’s date night…
Photos: Backgrid
