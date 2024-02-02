Clive Davis Talks Grammy Party Guest List & Which People Sometimes Get Turned Down

Clive Davis throws one of the biggest parties during Grammys weekend every year and he’ll be throwing it again this weekend.

The legendary music mogul has been hosting the party the night before the awards show since 1976 and he’s known for getting some of the hottest stars to attend and perform.

Clive has confirmed that Beyonce and Jay-Z will both be in the audience at the party on Saturday (February 3), but there will be some people who wanted invites who won’t get them.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clive was asked “how difficult is it to turn down guests?”

Keep reading to find out more…

“It is difficult because in order to arrange, in order to accommodate some of the newer major players that have got to be there in the world of streaming and social media and film and entertainment, you obviously have to do some cuts. So whether it’s passing the baton or asking that the person come without a plus one, we’ve had to. [The] audience’s finite number is 950 because of all of our production facilities. And you know, it is painful to do that, but we have to,” he said.

Clive was asked to reveal the most famous person he’s turned down, but he admitted that famous people don’t usually get turned down.

“I really could not politely respond to that. … [And] not so much famous people that are turned down, [but] there are people that have had a major career who might have been allowed to bring their wives and to say, ‘Look, we never would turn you down, but you can’t have a plus one,’” he said.

Check out the full list of celebs who attended the 2023 party!