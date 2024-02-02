Pamela Anderson Wraps Production On New Movie 'The Last Showgirl' Alongside Star-Studded Cast

Pamela Anderson is starring in a new movie!

The 56-year-old actress has been cast in an upcoming Gia Coppola-directed film “The Last Showgirl,” Deadline reveals.

Pamela is joined in the pic by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka.

Get more info inside…

The movie, which recently wrapped production, follows “a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.”

“I’ve always wanted to make a movie in Vegas,” Gia shared in a statement. “I’m so proud of our cast and crew, especially Pamela. I can’t wait to share her daring and heartfelt performance!”

The Good Place writer Kate Gersten penned the script, with Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey serving as producers, and Pinky Promise’s Kara Durrett and Jesse Burgum as executive producers.

“Dream project, dream cast,” Robert Schwartzman said. “We couldn’t be more honored and appreciative of the chance to tell an authentic Las Vegas story that pays homage to the iconic Showgirl, told through Gia’s unique sense of style and visual storytelling.”

The same day this movie was announced, it was also revealed that Brenda Song has been cast in Mindy Kaling‘s upcoming Netflix basketball series with Kate Hudson.