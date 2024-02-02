Mariah Carey Bares Legs in Daring Dress at Pre-Grammy Party

Top Stories
Fri, 02 February 2024 at 1:54 am

Mariah Carey is putting a lot of leg on display!

The 54-year-old Grammy-winning singer stepped out in a dress that bared a lot of skin while attending the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective on Thursday (February 1) at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Mariah was honored with a Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the event alongside Lenny Kravitz. They both starred in the 2009 movie Precious.

The award goes to Black music creators “whose dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry and whose legacy of service inspires countless individuals worldwide, celebrating those who, through leadership and passion, empower others to embrace their authentic selves and contribute to positive change.”

Mariah is a five-time Grammy winner, including a Best New Artist win in 1991.

FYI: Mariah is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress.

