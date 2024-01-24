Halle Berry's Netflix Movie 'Mothership' Canceled After Completing Filming in 2021

Halle Berry‘s movie The Mothership is sadly not going to see the light of day!

It was just revealed that the sci-fi adventure movie has been scrapped by Netflix, over a year after it finished filming.

Halle was set to star as Sara Morse in the film, and she was serving as an executive producer.

Filming on the movie started in July 2021 and wrapped later that year. Now, Variety reports that post-production delays have contributed to the cancelation of the movie.

The movie was to “take place one year after the husband of Berry’s character mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm. Now a single mother, Sara Morse and her children discover an extraterrestrial object underneath their home. It (hopefully) leads them to discover the truth about the patriarch’s disappearance.”

Molly Parker and Omari Hardwick also starred. Halle was even seen on set filming with John Ortiz in Boston in July 2021.

This is seemingly one of the first known movie cancelations by Netflix, after Warner Bros Discovery’s high profile scrappings of Batgirl and Scoob, as well as the more recent Coyote vs Acme.

Halle still has a deal with Netflix, and she is also set to star in an upcoming movie, Our Man From Jersey, with Mark Wahlberg.

Other upcoming projects of Halle‘s include Mother Land and Maude v Maude, the latter co-starring Angelina Jolie.

News of The Mothership‘s cancelation was first reported by The Insneider.