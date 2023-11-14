'Coyote vs Acme' Finished Movie Might Get Saved After Warner Bros. Reverses Course on Scrapping It Completely

There’s been an exciting new development for the already filmed movie Coyote vs Acme!

The live-action/animated hybrid movie, based on characters from the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies cartoons, was revealed to be scrapped by Warner Bros Discovery just last week, after it was already filmed about a year and a half ago.

Now, it’s being reported that the upcoming film will be getting a second chance at release, unlike Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl.

Puck News was first to report that the decision to scrap the movie has been reversed after backlash broke out online following the news it was being shelved.

After the news came out, several filmmakers and showrunners spoke out about how good the movie was after seeing early test screenings of it.

Now, Warner Bros is said to be setting up screenings for distributors/streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV+ for a potential pickup to release it on their service or in theaters, or both.

Dave Green is the director of the film, which reportedly cost $70 million to make. Samy Burch penned a script, with James Gunn serving as a co-writer and producer on the project.

John Cena, Lana Condor and Will Forte are among the cast.

