Antoni Porowski Shares First Public Comments on Friend Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce

Antoni Porowski is speaking out about his friend Taylor Swift‘s new romance with Travis Kelce!

The 39-year-old Queer Eye star joined the 33-year-old superstar at a Kansas Chiefs game last month to cheer on the football star.

Now, Antoni is revealing what he thinks of the new couple, whose romance has been the talk of the town over the past couple months.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Antoni told People. “I’m very supportive. She’s an incredible, formidable woman who’s managing to tour the world over.”

“My hopes for them as a couple are that they just that they continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come,” the cookbook author added.

If you missed it, Antoni and Taylor‘s friend Gigi Hadid also recently opened up about the new couple.

Antoni is pictured here co-hosting the Expedia Group’s intimate dinner at Tatiana in NYC on Tuesday (November 13), alongside Chef Kwame Onwuachi. The dinner was held to celebrate the launch of Unpack ‘24: The Trends in Travel. Also in attendance were Jonathan Van Ness, Emily Ratajkowski, Jodie Turner-Smith, Anthony Ramos, Joy Sunday and Davis Burleson.

Guests at the dinner enjoyed a special four course menu designed by Kwame, with each course reflecting a 2024 travel trend.

ICYMI: It was just revealed this week that one of the Fab Five will be leaving Queer Eye after the Netflix show’s eighth season.

