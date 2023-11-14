Gigi Hadid Makes First Public Comment on Taylor Swift's Romance with Travis Kelce to Dispel False Rumors

Gigi Hadid is speaking out to make her first public comment on friend Taylor Swift‘s new relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The comment was in response to a source quote that was first reported by Us Weekly.

“One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him],” an alleged insider told the outlet. “She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

The quote was reported by another outlet and Gigi took to their Instagram account to respond.

Gigi said, “I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️‍🔥.”

Gigi may not have been at any of Travis‘ games so far, but she did have dinner with Taylor and friends just one week ago.