Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Reveals Her 'Guilt,' Shares Hopeful Message Amid His Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis is speaking out about her experience with her husband Bruce Willis‘ dementia battle.

The 45-year-old model and entrepreneur has been married to Bruce, 68, since 2009. In March 2022, the Die Hard actor retired from Hollywood after being diagnosed with aphasia, a form of dementia.

Keep reading to find out more…

In Saturday’s (November 11) issue of Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, Emma detailed the “guilt” she feels due to having access to “resources” amid her husband’s dementia battle.

“When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that,” she wrote. “When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are many thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”

Emma also stated that she aims to be an “advocate” for people who “don’t have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves.”

She continued, “I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family’s same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs.”

Despite the challenges she and her family have been facing, Emma highlighted the importance of having a positive outlook.

“I have so much more hope today than I did after Bruce was first diagnosed,” she wrote. “I understand this disease more now, and I’m now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose — admittedly one I never would have gone looking for — using the spotlight to help and empower others.”

Back in August, Emma Heming opened up about her mental health as Bruce Willis‘ caretaker amid his dementia battle.