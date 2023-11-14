Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Reveal What They've Learned After 1 Year of Marriage

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay are opening up about their first year of marriage.

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday (November 11), and commemorated the occasion by hosting their inaugural Lemons Foundation gala on Sunday (November 12) in Los Angeles.

At the event, Taylor and Tay revealed the biggest thing they’ve learned over their first year as husband and wife.

They agreed that the main lesson they’ve taken away is that “communication is key.”

“Taylor and I have very different communication styles,” Tay told People. “And so when we do get in a … I don’t even want to say an argument, because we don’t really argue. But when we do get in a conversation or disagreement, whatever, and we’re talking through it, he knows that I go mute and don’t really speak. And Taylor can process his emotions.”

Taylor weighed in on the couple’s occasional challenges.

“It is frustrating because it’s like I want to talk about everything right then and there, and get it over with,” he said. “And I want to know her feelings. I know she’s upset. I’m like, ‘Just tell me.’ But she just goes blank and she needs to take a step back to take a moment to process and think and realize exactly what she’s feeling. So as soon as we figured out each other’s different communication styles, now it’s a whole lot easier to get through those conversations.”

Despite being told by others that their first year of marriage would be rocky, Taylor and Tay were surprised to discover that their struggles were minor.

“We’ve been warned by so many people like family, friends, ‘First year marriage. You know, it’s the hardest,’” Taylor said. “And we were like, ‘Really? Okay.’”

Tay added, “We giggle. We’re like, ‘When’s it coming? We’re just waiting.’”

“Hopefully it’s not like a slow burn or something,” Taylor said. “It’s been pretty smooth sailing so far.”

