Comedian Alex Edelman Gets Celeb Support at 'Just For Us' Opening Event in L.A.

Alex Edelman‘s Broadway hit Just For Us is now playing in Los Angeles and he celebrated with a star-studded opening event over the weekend!

The 34-year-old rising star was joined by celeb pals at the opening night celebration on Saturday (November 11) at the Mark Taper Forum in downtown Los Angeles.

In attendance were Alden Ehrenreich, Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater, Natalie Morales, Nia Vardalos, Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker, and former NCIS: Los Angeles co-stars Barrett Foa and Daniela Ruah, among others.

Just For Us is written and performed by Edelman. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards.

The play is running through November 26.