Taylor Lautner & Tay Lautner Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Instagram Tributes

Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner are celebrating one year of marriage!

The 31-year-old Twilight actor and the 26-year-old content creator frequently post photos and videos together, and they also have their own podcast called The Squeeze.

On Saturday (November 11), Taylor and Tay took to Instagram to honor their first anniversary with a beautiful wedding photo, an adorable video, and some touching captions.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor shared a photo of himself and Tay beaming in their gorgeous wedding attire, surrounded by bouquets of flowers and flower petals.

He reflected in his caption, “365 days of having the honor to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful. Thank you for putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy ;) Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2!👊🏽.”

“MY BEST FRIEND,” Tay wrote in the comments. She added, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

In her own celebratory post, the podcast host shared a montage of their wedding photoshoots soundtracked by Taylor Swift‘s “You Are In Love (Taylor’s Version).”

“My bestest friend, happy 1 year wedding anniversary,” she captioned the video. “Being your wife is my absolute favorite thing. I never thought I’d find a love like yours🤍✨.”

The couple recently revealed their anniversary plans while doing press in New York City.