Nicolas Cage is Covered in Blood While Filming Fight Scene for 'The Surfer' in Australia

Nicolas Cage is hitting the beach to film scenes for his new movie.

The 59-year-old actor was all bloodied and bruised as he filmed a fight scene for The Surfer on Saturday (November 11) in Yallingup, Western Australia.

Nicolas was seen running across the beach with a giant side, which he hit his co-star with over the head.

A few weeks ago, Nicolas was spotted filming a few scenes for the movie on a highway.

The Surfer will be directed by Lorcan Finnegan, however, plot details are being kept under wraps.

