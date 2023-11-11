Top Stories
Nicolas Cage is Covered in Blood While Filming Fight Scene for 'The Surfer' in Australia

Nicolas Cage is Covered in Blood While Filming Fight Scene for 'The Surfer' in Australia

Nicolas Cage is hitting the beach to film scenes for his new movie.

The 59-year-old actor was all bloodied and bruised as he filmed a fight scene for The Surfer on Saturday (November 11) in Yallingup, Western Australia.

Nicolas was seen running across the beach with a giant side, which he hit his co-star with over the head.

A few weeks ago, Nicolas was spotted filming a few scenes for the movie on a highway.

The Surfer will be directed by Lorcan Finnegan, however, plot details are being kept under wraps.

Nicolas‘ next movie, Dream Scenario hits theaters later this month, and you can watch the trailer here!

If you haven’t seen already, check out what Nicolas had to say about his recent cameo in The Flash.
Photos: Backgrid USA
