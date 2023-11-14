Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 8:34 pm

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Couple Up to Support Friend Matthew Heineman's New Project

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Couple Up to Support Friend Matthew Heineman's New Project

Jamie Dornan is helping support his friend Matthew Heineman!

The 41-year-old actor and his wife Amelia Warner coupled up at a dinner he hosted in honor of Matthew‘s new project American Symphony on Tuesday (November 14) in London, England.

Matthew directed Jamie in the 2018 movie A Private War and they clearly remained close after working together.

American Symphony is a new documentary that follows a year in the life of musician Jon Batiste and the film will debut on Netflix on November 29.

Also in attendance at the dinner, though not pictured here, were actress Alice Eve and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

In an interview over the summer, Jamie revealed why he was once jealous of his longtime pal Robert Pattinson, who he says he has “known forever.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie dornan amelia warner couple up at screening 01
jamie dornan amelia warner couple up at screening 02
jamie dornan amelia warner couple up at screening 03
jamie dornan amelia warner couple up at screening 04
jamie dornan amelia warner couple up at screening 05
jamie dornan amelia warner couple up at screening 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amelia Warner, Jamie Dornan, Matthew Heineman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images