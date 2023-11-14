Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Warner Couple Up to Support Friend Matthew Heineman's New Project

Jamie Dornan is helping support his friend Matthew Heineman!

The 41-year-old actor and his wife Amelia Warner coupled up at a dinner he hosted in honor of Matthew‘s new project American Symphony on Tuesday (November 14) in London, England.

Matthew directed Jamie in the 2018 movie A Private War and they clearly remained close after working together.

American Symphony is a new documentary that follows a year in the life of musician Jon Batiste and the film will debut on Netflix on November 29.

Also in attendance at the dinner, though not pictured here, were actress Alice Eve and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

In an interview over the summer, Jamie revealed why he was once jealous of his longtime pal Robert Pattinson, who he says he has “known forever.”