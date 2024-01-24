Tom Holland's Marvel Box Office Bonus Pay Revealed After it was Accidentally Sent to Tom Hollander

Tom Hollander got a big surprise when he was accidentally emailed part of Tom Holland‘s box office bonus pay for a Marvel movie.

The 27-year-old action star has brought Spider-Man to life in several movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are hopes that he’ll suit up again in the future. By the sounds of it, playing Peter Parker is a very lucrative gig for him.

During a recent interview, Hollander explained that he was accidentally sent a check for Holland‘s work in the franchise. He even hinted at the “astonishing” amount of money that the young star received.

Keep reading to find out more…

While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hollander explained that there was some confusion when he and Holland were working with the same agent. It led to “a terrible moment” when he was sent payment info for one of the other star’s movies.

“I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England … I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for $30,000, which was, you know, going to get me through the next year or so. And I was thinking, ‘Well this is marvelous. I’m very prosperous,’” he recalled, adding that his perspective changed during intermission.

“I thought I’d check my emails, and I got an email from the agency saying, ‘Payment advice: your first box office bonus for The Avengers,’” he recalled. Confused, he opened the email and it rapidly made sense.

Hollander continued, adding, “It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever… It was a seven-figure sum.”

It’s not totally clear which Marvel movie, Hollander was referring to. He said that Holland was around 20 at the time. The young star made his MCU debut in 2016′s Captain America: Civil War, which would have been shortly before he turned 20.

He starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming the following year, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Holland‘s most recent outing as the character was in 2021′s Spider-Man: No Way Home. All of the movies have been extremely successful.

