Batman Alums Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny DeVito Link at Oscars 2024, Call Out Michael Keaton in Audience

Two of Batman‘s most iconic foes took the stage during the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10), and they called out the Caped Crusader in the audience.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (who played Mr. Freeze in 1997′s Batman & Robin) and Danny DeVito (who played The Penguin in 1992′s Batman Returns) joined forces to present the Oscars for Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing.

While up there, they took aim at Batman actor Michael Keaton.

After walking onstage at the Dolby Theatre, Danny said that they were paired up as presenters “for very obvious reasons.” Why was that? Arnold explained: “We both tried to kill Batman.”

The pair reflected on their battles with the iconic hero before realizing that Michael, who played Batman in Batman and Batman Returns before ceding the role to George Clooney for Batman & Robin, was in the audience.

“You have a lot of nerve to show your face,” Arnold shouted while Danny made a threatening promise that they’d square up after the Governors Ball.

