Justin Theroux & Girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom Make Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are taking a big step in their relationship!

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the party, Justin, 52, looked sharp in an all-black suit while Nicole, 29, coordinated in a black dress.

While it’s unclear how long Justin and Nicole have been together, they were first spotted kissing during a date night in NYC back in August 2023.

Nicole is best known for playing Caroline Stuyvesant in season two of The Gilded Age. She has also appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and 1BR.

FYI: Justin is wearing a brooch by Jewels Aficionado.

