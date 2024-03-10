Emily Blunt & Ryan Gosling Engage in Hilarious 'Barbenheimer' Banter Onstage During Oscars 2024

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling had a fun debate on stage at the 2024 Academy Awards!

The Oppenheimer star and the Barbie actor presented a tribute for stunt performers at the Oscars on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Before getting on with the announcement, Emily and Ryan traded some friendly banter about Barbenheimer!

“I’m just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us,” Ryan began.

“The way this awards season turned out, it wasn’t much of a rivalry,” Emily fired back. “So, just let it go.”

If you weren’t aware, Oppenheimer has collected over 20 awards across the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2024. It also leads all films with 13 Oscar nominations.

Ryan then offered his opinion on why the double feature was called Barbenheimer instead of Oppenbarbie.

“I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie’s coattails all summer,” he quipped.

“Thanks for Ken-splaining that to me,” Emily replied. “Mr. ‘I need to paint my abs on to get nominated.’”

Ryan grabbed the microphone as Emily started to say that her Oppenheimer co-star Robert Downey Jr. didn’t paint his abs.

“This is insane, Emily. We have to squash this,” Ryan interjected. We’re here to celebrate the stunt community.”

