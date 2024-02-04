Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 7:59 pm

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Some Major Leg at Grammys 2024 with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Some Major Leg at Grammys 2024 with John Legend

The Legends have arrived!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posed for photos together as they hit the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

For the awards show, John, 45, looked handsome in a black suit with a black silk shirt while Chrissy, 38, showed off some major leg in a black and pink mini dress.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Chrissy is wearing an Alexandre Vauthier dress, Andrea Watzen shoes, and jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira while carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Chrissy Teigen & John Legend arriving at the awards show…
Photos: Getty Images
