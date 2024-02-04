Kylie Minogue Is a Vision In Red While Arriving For Grammys 2024 After Winning Her First Grammy in 20 Years!

Kylie Minogue shows off her flowy dress while arriving on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old living legend already picked up a win ahead of the awards ceremony, as her category was announced earlier in the night.

Kylie received one nomination this year, for Best Pop Dance Recording for “Padam Padam,” and she won!

The Australian pop icon shared video of her reaction to finding out she won while getting ready.

“Padam? Padam! @recordingacad ❤️❤️ Thank you SOOO much 🥹🥰😘 @inawroldsenofficial @areyoulostboy,” she captioned a cute video of her cheering and running around her hotel room. Check it out below!

This marks Kylie‘s second Grammy win ever, and it’s her first win in 20 years. She last picked up the award for Best Dance Recording for “Come into My World” back in 2004.

Congratulations Kylie!!!

FYI: Kylie is wearing custom Dolce&Gabbana.

Browse through the gallery to see more pics of Kylie Minogue arriving at the 2024 Grammys…