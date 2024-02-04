Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 7:56 pm

Heidi Klum & Alessandra Ambrosio Turn the Red Carpet Into Their Runway at Grammys 2024

Heidi Klum & Alessandra Ambrosio Turn the Red Carpet Into Their Runway at Grammys 2024

Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio provide a masterclass on top model behavior at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The supermodels wowed in bold looks outside the Crypto.com Arena. They are attending what will be one of the biggest nights in music this year.

Heidi opted for a black gown, which featured sheer panels and bedazzled straps. Her blown-out hair and glam accessories pulled it all together. Meanwhile, Alessandra wore a form-fitting gray gown with a long train that flared out around her as she posed for photos.

Keep reading to find out more…

Heidi was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz. We’ve got more pics of him in the gallery!

Did you know that Heidi just dropped a song of her own?! Talk about a superstar with many talents.

FYI: Heidi is wearing The Blonds and Tom Ford shoes.

Scroll through all of the photos of Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2024 Grammys in the gallery…
