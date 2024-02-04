Heidi Klum & Alessandra Ambrosio Turn the Red Carpet Into Their Runway at Grammys 2024

Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio provide a masterclass on top model behavior at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The supermodels wowed in bold looks outside the Crypto.com Arena. They are attending what will be one of the biggest nights in music this year.

Heidi opted for a black gown, which featured sheer panels and bedazzled straps. Her blown-out hair and glam accessories pulled it all together. Meanwhile, Alessandra wore a form-fitting gray gown with a long train that flared out around her as she posed for photos.

Heidi was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz. We’ve got more pics of him in the gallery!

Did you know that Heidi just dropped a song of her own?! Talk about a superstar with many talents.

FYI: Heidi is wearing The Blonds and Tom Ford shoes.

