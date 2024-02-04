Doja Cat Shows Off Lots of Skin in Daring Grammys 2024 Look!

Doja Cat is showing off some skin on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old entertainer was up for a few awards this evening, but only one hasn’t been announced yet: Best Pop Solo Performance. Stay tuned to see if she wins!

In the meantime, you can check out the FULL Grammys winners list here, which we will be live updating as more awards are announced.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Doja is wearing custom Dilara Fındıkoğlu.