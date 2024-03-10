Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Co-Host Elton John Oscars Viewing Party 2024 with Tiffany Haddish

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are teaming up with Tiffany Haddish on Oscars night!

The married couple along with the 44-year-old actress/comedian to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Each year, Elton John and husband David Furnish host the Oscars Viewing Party dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its efforts in reaching marginalized communities affected by AIDS.

FYI: Tiffany is wearing a Sophie Couture dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

