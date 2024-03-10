Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:27 pm

Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Co-Host Elton John Oscars Viewing Party 2024 with Tiffany Haddish

Neil Patrick Harris & Husband David Burtka Co-Host Elton John Oscars Viewing Party 2024 with Tiffany Haddish

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are teaming up with Tiffany Haddish on Oscars night!

The married couple along with the 44-year-old actress/comedian to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Each year, Elton John and husband David Furnish host the Oscars Viewing Party dedicated to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and its efforts in reaching marginalized communities affected by AIDS.

You can check out the full list of winners from the 2024 Oscars here.

Be sure to also find out these 20 super interesting Oscars facts you probably never knew about!

FYI: Tiffany is wearing a Sophie Couture dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Tiffany Haddish at the viewing party…
Just Jared on Facebook
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 01
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 02
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 03
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 04
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 05
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 06
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 07
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 08
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 09
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 10
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 11
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 12
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 13
neil patrick harris tiffany haddish co host elton john oscars 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars After Parties, David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish