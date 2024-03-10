Top Stories
Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Oscars 2024 After Parties - Full Red Carpet Coverage of the Biggest Stars!

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 10:32 pm

Oscars 2024 - Here's Every First Time Oscar Winner!

Continue Here »

Oscars 2024 - Here's Every First Time Oscar Winner!

The 2024 Oscars just aired on Sunday night (March 10) and there were so many first time nominees this year!

Many of the first time nominees also went on to win their awards, while there were several more who have been nominated in the past, but won their first.

Among the first time winners at the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony were actors Robert Downey Jr, who both won in their respective Best Supporting acting categories, as well as the Godzilla Minus One visual effects team.

If you missed it, check out the complete list of 2024 Oscar winners!

Keep reading inside to see all of the first time Oscar winners at the 2024 ceremony…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, EG, evergreen, Slideshow