Oscars 2024 - Here's Every First Time Oscar Winner!

The 2024 Oscars just aired on Sunday night (March 10) and there were so many first time nominees this year!

Many of the first time nominees also went on to win their awards, while there were several more who have been nominated in the past, but won their first.

Among the first time winners at the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony were actors Robert Downey Jr, who both won in their respective Best Supporting acting categories, as well as the Godzilla Minus One visual effects team.

If you missed it, check out the complete list of 2024 Oscar winners!

Keep reading inside to see all of the first time Oscar winners at the 2024 ceremony…