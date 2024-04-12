Hunter Schafer Wows in Hand-Painted Dress at GQ Creativity Awards 2024 in NYC

Hunter Schafer is a jaw-dropping beauty on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards on Thursday night (April 11) held at WSA in New York City.

For the event, Hunter wowed in a custom, hand-painted dress by Marni inspired by Van Gogh‘s famous “Starry Night” painting.

Other stars in attendance included Adam DeVine, Erykah Badu, Danny McBride and wife Gia Ruiz, Michaela Coel, George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson, GQ Editor-in-Chief Will Welch and wife Heidi Smith, Zack Bia, J.B. Smoove and wife Shahidah Omar, Morgan Spector, and Lewis Hamilton.

In a new interview with GQ, Hunter confirmed rumors that she previously dated Rosalia. Find out more here.

FYI: Hunter is wearing a dress by Marni. Lewis is wearing a Dior outfit. Erykah is wearing an outfit by Marni.

