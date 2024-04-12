Top Stories
Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

Apr 12, 2024 at 2:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Hunter Schafer Wows in Hand-Painted Dress at GQ Creativity Awards 2024 in NYC

Hunter Schafer is a jaw-dropping beauty on the red carpet!

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards on Thursday night (April 11) held at WSA in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hunter Schafer

For the event, Hunter wowed in a custom, hand-painted dress by Marni inspired by Van Gogh‘s famous “Starry Night” painting.

Other stars in attendance included Adam DeVine, Erykah Badu, Danny McBride and wife Gia Ruiz, Michaela Coel, George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson, GQ Editor-in-Chief Will Welch and wife Heidi Smith, Zack Bia, J.B. Smoove and wife Shahidah Omar, Morgan Spector, and Lewis Hamilton.

In a new interview with GQ, Hunter confirmed rumors that she previously dated Rosalia. Find out more here.

FYI: Hunter is wearing a dress by Marni. Lewis is wearing a Dior outfit. Erykah is wearing an outfit by Marni.

Click through the gallery inside for 60+ pictures of the stars arriving at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adam Devine, Danny McBride, Erykah Badu, George Lucas, Gia Ruiz, Heidi Smith, Hunter Schafer, JB Smoove, Lewis Hamilton, Mellody Hobson, Michaela Coel, Morgan Spector, Shahidah Omar, Will Welch, Zack Bia