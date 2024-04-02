Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

Beyonc&eacute; Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Apr 02, 2024 at 8:39 am
By JJ Staff

Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Romance with Rosalia, Reveals When They Dated & Where They Stand Today, Makes a 'Euphoria' Season 3 'Confirmation' & More

Continue Here »

Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Romance with Rosalia, Reveals When They Dated & Where They Stand Today, Makes a 'Euphoria' Season 3 'Confirmation' & More

Hunter Schafer is telling all!

The 25-year-old Euphoria star spoke about about her current relationship status, confirmed a rumor about a famous person she dated that we never officially knew to be true, shared more about dating her co-star Dominic Fike, paid tribute to Angus Cloud and more for GQ.

We’ve gathered up the biggest revelations!

Keep reading to see the 5 biggest revelations from her new interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Bryce Anderson/GQ; Photos: Getty, Backgrid
Posted to: Angus Cloud, Dominic Fike, EG, Euphoria, Extended, Hunter Schafer, Rosalia, Slideshow