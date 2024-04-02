Hunter Schafer Confirms Past Romance with Rosalia, Reveals When They Dated & Where They Stand Today, Makes a 'Euphoria' Season 3 'Confirmation' & More
Hunter Schafer is telling all!
The 25-year-old Euphoria star spoke about about her current relationship status, confirmed a rumor about a famous person she dated that we never officially knew to be true, shared more about dating her co-star Dominic Fike, paid tribute to Angus Cloud and more for GQ.
We’ve gathered up the biggest revelations!
Keep reading to see the 5 biggest revelations from her new interview…