Apr 02, 2024 at 9:35 am
Talk Show Renewals for 2024: What's Renewed? Is Anything Canceled? Full Recap So Far!
You may be wondering if your favorite talk shows have been renewed for new seasons, or if they’ve been canceled.
Well, we’re here with all the announcements and revelations about the future of daytime and late night TV!
Keep reading to find out what has been renewed this year so far…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kelly Clarkson, Late Night, Seth Meyers, sherri shephard, Stephen Colbert, Talk Shows