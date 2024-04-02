Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

Beyonc&eacute; Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

Apr 02, 2024 at 8:12 am
By JJ Staff

The Wealthiest 'Live with Kelly & Mark' Co-Hosts (& the Richest Has a Net Worth of $450 Million)

Continue Here »

The Wealthiest 'Live with Kelly & Mark' Co-Hosts (& the Richest Has a Net Worth of $450 Million)

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are hitting their one-year anniversary of co-hosting Live! with Kelly & Mark together, and we’ve dug up some interesting information about their net worths!

Previously, Ryan Seacrest had been hosting alongside Kelly, before exiting the show.

Now, some data about the co-hosts wealth has been revealed (including all the past co-hosts, too!)

Keep reading to see who is the highest earner…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC/John Argueta, Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Kathie Lee Gifford, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, Slideshow