Colin Farrell Applauds Recent Success of Irish Actors in Hollywood

Colin Farrell loves his fellow Irish actors!

The 47-year-old The Banshees of Inisherin star is one of many stars from the island to achieve major success in the industry. In addition to Colin, actors such as Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan have cemented themselves some of Hollywood’s premiere talents.

Cillian recently became the first Irish-born actor to win Best Actor at the Oscars.

Ahead of his new Apple TV+ series Sugar, Colin reflected on what it means to see so many Irish actors win awards and land big roles.

“I mean, we punch so far above our weight, you know? We’re only a country of five million people and I don’t know, Irish people – just whether it’s through music, the written word, whether it’s prose of poetry, film, theater of course, we just – we have a deep connection to,” he told ET. “I think just to the importance of story and to leaning into stories and meanings with which we understand ourselves and the world around us.”

Colin also took a moment to shout out Barry, his Banshees of Inisherin co-star.

“Barry’s off to the races,” the star said. “He’s killing it, he’s doing amazing.”

If you missed it, Colin Farrell teased what to expect from his upcoming The Batman spinoff The Penguin.