Alyssa Raghu Fails to Make 'American Idol' Top 24 After Previously Reaching Top 8 in 2019

Alyssa Raghu‘s second chance on American Idol did not last too long.

The 22-year-old singer made it to the Hollywood round of Idol for season 22 after previously finishing in the Top 8 of the show back in 2019. She became the first contestant to ever given the chance to audition again after making it to the live shows in a previous season.

Alyssa caused controversy when she showed up to support her best friend Julia Davo at her audition, but then sang for the judges herself and earned a ticket to Hollywood, despite knowing that her friend did not make it. Amid the backlash, she took to social media to slam the producers for pitting them against each other and claimed that the audition was heavily edited.

So, what happened in Hollywood?

There were two rounds in Hollywood this year. Each contestant was asked to perform a solo song with 56 of them advancing to the next round. During the Showstopper round, the top 56 contestants performed again in front of the judges and a live audience. The top 24 contestants advanced to the next round.

After Alyssa‘s performance during the Showstopper round, the judges decided to have her do a sing-off with contestant KB “Kaibrienne” Richins to determine who would advance to the Top 24.

KB made it.

“I thought it was a fair game and they thought she had a lot of potential for this, and I totally agree. She totally deserves that,” Alyssa said in response.

