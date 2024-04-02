'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' Debuts First Trailer for 'The Book of Carol' - Watch Now!

We have a first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon‘s new season The Book of Carol!

The Walking Dead spinoff series premiered in 2023. Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus as the titular character. Melissa McBride is set to reprise her role as Carol Peletier in the second season.

The teaser trailer aired on Sunday night (March 31) after the premiere of AMC’s Parish.

The Book of Carol will see Melissa‘s character search for Daryl after finding his motorcycle at the end of season 1.

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney are also part of The Book of Carol‘s cast.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Watch the trailer here…