Jenna Dewan & Channing Tatum Battle Over 'Magic Mike' Earnings Amid Divorce Proceedings

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are having a legal disagreement about the profits from Magic Mike as they navigate their divorce proceedings.

The Hollywood couple, who fell in love on the set of Step Up, filed for divorce in 2018 and have still not finalized all of the details.

A sticking point as they work through the situation in court has been the money that Channing made from the Magic Mike franchise. Jenna described the first movie, released in 2012, as her ex’s “big break.”

According to court documents examined by People, Jenna is seeking another trial that is specifically focused on the movie.

Her legal team described the franchise as “extremely lucrative,” noting that it was “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds.”

They allege that he “created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships” to “dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property.”

Channing‘s team responded in sort, denied the claims and is pushing to finalize the divorce.

On the topic of the franchise, his team stressed that it grew exponentially after their relationship ended.

The documents opine that the actor “expended extensive efforts since separation towards the enhancement of the Magic Mike intellectual property and related entities, which [Tatum] contends give rise to his separate property interest therein.”

In the years since their separation, both stars have moved on. Channing is engaged to Zoe Kravitz, and Jenna is engaged to Steve Kazee. They are currently expecting their second child.

Jenna, who shares her daughter Everly with Channing, opened up about co-parenting earlier this year.