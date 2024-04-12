Selena Gomez Reacts to Rumors She Dated JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg

Selena Gomez is reacting to the latest rumor about her dating life.

A fan site on Instagram recently posted a rumor that the 31-year-old Only Murders In The Building actress dated Jack Schlossberg from 2020 to 2021.

If you didn’t know, Jack, 31, is the son of Caroline Kennedy and grandson of the late President John F. Kennedy.

The rumor also included that Jack “promised [Selena] the White House and she fell for it.”

After the rumor went viral, Selena spoke out.

Keep reading to find out more…“Never met this human sorry,” Selena wrote in the comment section of the post, denying rumors she dated Jack.

While Selena may not have dated Jack, her BFF Taylor Swift did date Jack‘s cousin Conor Kennedy in the summer of 2012.

