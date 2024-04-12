'The Talk' Renewed for 15th & Final Season at CBS, Will End in December

The Talk is coming to an end after almost 14 years!

The CBS daytime talk show currently features co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Amid rumors that the show could be ending, it has been confirmed that it will return for an abbreviated, 15th season this fall, Variety reveals.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios prexy David Stapf shared in a joint statement.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew. We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily. For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

Also serving as co-host over the years include the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Holly Robinson Peete, Marissa Jaret Winokur and more.

After premiering in 2010, The Talk has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations over the years, including for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Last month, it was revealed that The Talk could be getting replaced with the new Black soap opera The Gates, which is in the works at CBS.

