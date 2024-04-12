K-Pop Star Park Boram Tragically Dies at 30 (Report)

Park Boram, a K-Pop musician who came to fame on Superstar K2 in 2010 and went on to find solo success, has reportedly died at the young age of 30.

According to a report by AllKPop, Park passed away unexpectedly on Thursday (April 11). A cause of death has not been reported.

However, The Korea Herald reported that she was at a friend’s house when she went into cardiac arrest. She was taken to a hospital but passed away shortly thereafter. An investigation will reportedly take place.

People reported that Park‘s agency Xanadu Entertainment seemingly confirmed her death in an official statement.

“Park Bo Ram suddenly left us on the late evening of April 11. Our hearts are deeply troubled as we deliver this sudden news to her fans,” the statement read, adding that there would be plans to lay her to rest.

The outlet reached out for confirmation but did not hear back.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Park at this horrible time. RIP.