Geena Davis Confirms She Won't Be In 'Beetlejuice' Sequel, Reveals Reason Why

Beetlejuice fans might be disappointed to hear that Geena Davis is NOT making an appearance in the upcoming sequel!

The 68-year-old actress played Barbara Maitland in the original 1988 film, who was a ghost that haunted the Deetz home.

In a new interview at 2024 CinemaCon, where she received an award, Geena confirmed that she won’t be returning for the upcoming Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Keep reading to find out more…

“No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” she told ET. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age… Not that I have.”

“Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it’s been a while, it’s been a minute,” Geena adds.

While we unfortunately won’t be seeing Geena reprising her ghost character, there are three stars that are definitely returning.

Check out the teaser trailer here!

Some of the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars were also in attendance at CinemaCon this week…