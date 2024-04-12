Top Stories
Apr 12, 2024 at 2:22 am
By JJ Staff

'A Quiet Place: Day One' Stars Lupita Nyong'o & Joseph Quinn Honored at CinemaCon Awards 2024

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn pose with their trophies while attending the 2024 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards held at Caesars Palace on Thursday (April 11) in Las Vegas.

The A Quiet Place: Day One co-stars were both honored individually at the event, along with fellow actors Geena Davis, Amy Poehler, Dan Stevens, Ariana Greenblatt and Dennis Quaid, as well as filmmaker Shawn Levy.

Lupita received the CinemaCon Star of the Year Award; Joseph was awarded Breakthrough Performer of the Year; Geena received the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award; Amy received the Vanguard Award; Dan was awarded with the Award of Excellence in Acting; Ariana got the Rising Star Award; Dennis was awarded with the Icon Award; and Shawn received the Director of the Year Award.

Over the past few days, several of the above actors attended different presentations to tease their upcoming movies at the annual convention.

Joseph‘s upcoming movie Gladiator 2 was talked about. Find out what was revealed here!

Lupita and Joseph‘s upcoming film, A Quiet Place: Day One, is set to be released this summer. Be sure to check out the trailer.

FYI: Lupita is wearing Celine.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ photos of Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn and more at the CinemaCon Awards…
Photos: Getty
