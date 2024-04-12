Chloe Bailey Drops 'Boy Bye' Music Video - Read the Lyrics & Watch Now!

Chloe Bailey has a new song out!

At midnight ET on Friday (April 12), the 25-year-old singer debuted her brand new single “Boy Bye” along with the music video to go along with it.

“Hate it when you call me, call me / Always sayin’ sorry, sorry / User unavailable, I should’ve known,” Chloe sings. “Hangin’ up the telephone, I gotta go / Buildin’ up anxiety inside of me / Got me feelin’ crazy, crazy / You’re so unbelievable, I love you, though Oh”

Back in February, it was announced that Chloe had joined the cast of Peacock's limited series about Muhammad Ali.



