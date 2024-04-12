Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Divorce 3 Months After 'Golden Wedding'

The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are calling it quits three months after tying the knot in the Golden Wedding.

Premiering last year, The Golden Bachelor focused on those who are looking for love later in life. After falling in love on the show, Gerry and Theresa exchanged vows during a live television special in early January.

On Friday (April 12), the couple confirmed that they were calling it quits and explained what was behind their decision.

Read more about the split…

During an interview on Good Morning America, Gerry and Theresa explained that they decided to divorce after “a number of heart-to-heart conversations.”

“We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said, confirming that they were filing for divorce.

While they decided to separate, the couple stressed that there was still a lot of love between them. Theresa also said that it had nothing to do with reports about Gerry‘s previous relationships.

She added that the enduring message from The Golden Bachelor should be to continue looking for love.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she told the outlet. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

In fact, they are both going to continue looking for love, too.

News of their divorce comes a few days after it was reported that the couple was living separately and going long distance. It was said that housing was an issue, which Gerry alluded to in the new interview.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families … So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart,” he said before talking about their house hunt: “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Gerry and Theresa had a prenuptial agreement that they will stick to when negotiating the separation.

We wish the couple well moving forward.

They aren’t the only Bachelor Nation couple to split. In fact, a minority of couples are still together.