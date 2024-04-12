Rihanna Struts Her Stuff in Bold Animal Print Outfit & Diamonds During Night Out in WeHo

Rihanna always makes a splash with her fashionable outfits. However, she took it to another level in an all-over animal print look on Thursday night (April 11).

The 36-year-old “We Found Love” superstar hit up The Nice Guy with best friend Melissa Forde in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the occasion, she wowed in a leopard print minidress, which she wore with tights and black heels. Rihanna added even more animal print to the look via a fur purse. She finished things off with a long leopard print jacket which had a dramatic black collar and sleeves.

Rihanna finished off the look with her sleekly styled blonde hair and no shortage of diamonds.

What was the occasion? It was Melissa‘s birthday, which they clearly celebrated in style! We hope that they had a wonderful night!

If you missed it, in a recent interview Rihanna revealed the plastic surgery procedure that she wants to have done and one that she’d never do. She also provided an update on that long-awaited new album.

